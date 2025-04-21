WIN ON-AIR: Raceway Park 43rd Annual Spring Swap Meet

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Raceway Park's 43rd Annual Spring Swap Meet Friday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 4th! Tickets are valid for only one day during the event.

Check out the giant car show both Saturday and Sunday. The entire show area at Raceway Park will be filled with incredible show cars, motorcycles, trucks, low riders, hot rods, modern muscle cars, and four-by-fours. Plus, they’ll have all your favorite classic cars like corvettes, t-birds, mustangs, fins from the fifties, and muscle cars from the sixties. There will be hundreds of cars in total!

There will also be plenty of vendors selling, swapping, and trading thousands of parts, accessories, and more all at amazing prices you can’t beat throughout Raceway Park. You can also visit the car sales area and see if you want to add a vehicle to your collection.

The event is open 7pm – 6pm Friday and Saturday and 7am – 4pm on Sunday, and the event is rain or shine. Kids under 12 are free and there’s plenty of free parking.

More information at etownracewaypark.com.

