ENTER ONLINE: Stone Temple Pilots

The American rock band Stone Temple Pilots was initially formed in San Diego, California, in 1989. The band's members consisted of Scott Weiland, Eric Kretz, and brothers Dean and Robert DeLeo. Their debut album, Core, which was released in 1992 was a commercial hit. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Albums Chart. This release kickstarted their career and they were named one of the most successful bands in the 1990s. Stone Temple Pilots started to headline tour with acts like Rage Against the Machine and Megadeth in 1993.

They released four more albums within six years, including Purple (1994) which charted at number 1 in the United States, Tiny Music... Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop (1996), No. 4 (1999), and Shangri-La Dee Da (2Later in 2010, they released a self-titled album peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. After touring and performing at festivals for the past couple of years, they released their eighth album, Perdida, in 2020.

