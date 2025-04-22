Rock Hall 2025: Fan Vote Results, When Inductees Will Be Announced
The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote has come to a close, and the people have spoken by selecting a very unique Fans Ballot.
Of the 14 nominees, the top seven vote recipients will be included on the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots. While the Rock Hall's website currently doesn't feature the final tally, it was captured by Future Rock Legends. The top seven vote recipients are as follows:
1. Phish: 329,281 votes (12.9% of the total vote)
2. Bad Company: 280,725 votes (10.99% of the total vote)
3. Billy Idol: 260,416 votes (10.2% of the total vote)
4. Cyndi Lauper: 236,960 votes (9.28% of the total vote)
5. Joe Cocker: 233,495 votes (9.15% of the total vote)
6. Soundgarden: 233,205 votes (9.13% of the total vote)
7. Chubby Checker: 203,092 votes (7.95% of the total vote)
The following is the breakdown of the rest of the votes:
8. The Black Crowes: 165,249 votes (6.47% of the total vote)
9. Mariah Carey: 137,993 votes (5.4% of the total vote)
10. Joy Division/New Order: 120,346 votes (4.71% of the total vote)
11. The White Stripes: 110,511 votes (4.33% of the total vote)
12. Outkast: 108,073 votes (4.23% of the total vote)
13. Oasis: 99,381 votes (3.89% of the total vote)
14. Maná: 34,506 votes (1.35% of the total vote)
Also, it's been confirmed that the 2025 inductees will be announced live during the April 27 episode of American Idol, which will air on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT. This year's induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.
Of this year's 14 nominees, eight of them are on the ballot for the first time. Those artists are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish.