Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rock Hall 2025: Fan Vote Results, When Inductees Will Be Announced

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote has come to a close, and the people have spoken by selecting a very unique Fans Ballot. Of the 14 nominees, the top seven…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Chris Cornell performs at The Ryman Auditorium on October 27, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee; Cyndi Lauper performs at Bridgestone Arena on November 01, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee; Paul Rodgers performs onstage at "Rock The Plaza" benefit to save the Plaza Theatre on November 11, 2022 in Palm Springs, California.
Rick Diamond, Jason Kempin, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote has come to a close, and the people have spoken by selecting a very unique Fans Ballot.

Of the 14 nominees, the top seven vote recipients will be included on the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots. While the Rock Hall's website currently doesn't feature the final tally, it was captured by Future Rock Legends. The top seven vote recipients are as follows:

1. Phish: 329,281 votes (12.9% of the total vote)
2. Bad Company: 280,725 votes (10.99% of the total vote)
3. Billy Idol: 260,416 votes (10.2% of the total vote)
4. Cyndi Lauper: 236,960 votes (9.28% of the total vote)
5. Joe Cocker: 233,495 votes (9.15% of the total vote)
6. Soundgarden: 233,205 votes (9.13% of the total vote)
7. Chubby Checker: 203,092 votes (7.95% of the total vote)

The following is the breakdown of the rest of the votes:

8. The Black Crowes: 165,249 votes (6.47% of the total vote)
9. Mariah Carey: 137,993 votes (5.4% of the total vote)
10. Joy Division/New Order: 120,346 votes (4.71% of the total vote)
11. The White Stripes: 110,511 votes (4.33% of the total vote)
12. Outkast: 108,073 votes (4.23% of the total vote)
13. Oasis: 99,381 votes (3.89% of the total vote)
14. Maná: 34,506 votes (1.35% of the total vote)

Also, it's been confirmed that the 2025 inductees will be announced live during the April 27 episode of American Idol, which will air on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT. This year's induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.

Of this year's 14 nominees, eight of them are on the ballot for the first time. Those artists are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish.

Rock and Roll Hall of FameRock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Sammy Hagar Says Eddie Van Halen Helped Him Write His New Single in a Dream
MusicSammy Hagar Says Eddie Van Halen Helped Him Write His New Single in a DreamErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Def Leppard’s Rick Allen Still Dealing with Trauma from 2023 Hotel Assault
MusicDef Leppard’s Rick Allen Still Dealing with Trauma from 2023 Hotel AssaultErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Halestorm Releases New Single ‘Darkness Always Wins’
MusicHalestorm Releases New Single ‘Darkness Always Wins’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect