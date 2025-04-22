Contests
LISTEN LIVE

You Guested On My Record- 5 New Tunes with Huge Guest Rockers

Guest Rockers- Have Been Around Forever It’s Terrie Carr and rockers have been joining other rockers on tunes for a loooong time. Queen and David Bowie, Stevie Nicks and Tom…

Terrie Carr
The Funeral Portrait
Jeremy Saffer

Guest Rockers- Have Been Around Forever

It's Terrie Carr and rockers have been joining other rockers on tunes for a loooong time. Queen and David Bowie, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, and recently Chris Daughtry and Lzzy Hale. There is something so magical about a massive star guesting on someone else's record. Rock is barreling through a fantastic path these days. We are unstoppable.

A resurgence in Nu Metal, Classic Artists killing it on the road, Rockers from the 80's, 90's and 2000's selling out huge venues, massive festivals, Women taking over- It's a GREAT time for rock music. In fact, rock downloads are now the second most downloaded genre in music which is pretty incredible- out streaming both Pop and Country.

I love bringing new tunes to our WDHA audience. Here are 5 really cool collaborations where the guest is a massive star- I love that part. Proving no one is TOO BIG to guest on a great banging song.

Check Out These 5 New Tunes Featuring BIG Talent As A Guest Star

The Funeral Portrait- Featuring Ivan Moody From Five Finger Death Punch - HOLY WATER

The Funeral Portrait is a banging band our of and they have a reputation as a fantastic live band and recently scored the opening slot on the Ice Nine Kills tour with two sold out shows coming to the Wellmont Theater.

Lynyrd Skynyrd- Featuring Jellyroll - TUESDAY'S GONE

Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrates their 50th anniversary and had a phenomenal show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with a bunch of awesome special guests- One - superstar "Jellyroll" who guested on "Tuesday's Gone" . The release of the concert will be out on June 27th.

Nothing More - Featuring Eric Vanlerberghe from I Prevail- House On Sand

Nothing More is an incredible band and they got their "metal horns up" on "House Of Sand" featuring "rough" vocalist from I Prevail Eric V. I call this one "Nothing CORE" with it's Metal Core sensibility for sure!

Dorothy Featuring Slash - Tombstone Town

Dorothy's Fourth release "The Way" is tremendous and the third time she's "partied" with the legend- Slash. They jammed together a few years back at The Whisky at one of Dorothy's shows, Slash handpicked Dorothy to sing on his Blues release "Orgy Of The Damned" on "Key To The Highway" , and Slash is now on Dorothy's "Tombstone Town" - A perfect pairing.

Billy Morrison Featuring Ozzy Osbourne- Gods Of Rock N' Roll

Guitarist Billy Morrison is a gift and his "Morrison Project" album features a star studded roster of vocalists and guests including Billy Idol, Corey Taylor, Linda Perry and two Ozzy tracks. Gods Of Rock N Roll is a masterpiece.

Check out my chats with Dorothy and Billy Morrison and MANY more on the Reconnect With Rockers web series - https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

And follow me on Instagram for more rock related content- https://www.instagram.com/tcrockdog/

Rock On Friends!

Terrie Carr

Billy MorrisonDorothyI PrevailIvan MoodyJellyrollLynyrd SkynyrdNothing MoreNothyng MoreOzzy OsbourneSlashTerrie CarrThe Funeral Portrait
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
The Struts 8-20-25_Featured
ContestsENTER ONLINE: The StrutsNick Polis
Racewaypark Spring Swap 2025
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: Raceway Park 43rd Annual Spring Swap MeetNick Polis
NJ Symphony Led Zeppelin 5-3-25_Featured
ContestsWIN ON-AIR: The Music of Led ZeppelinNick Polis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect