You Guested On My Record- 5 New Tunes with Huge Guest Rockers

Guest Rockers- Have Been Around Forever

It's Terrie Carr and rockers have been joining other rockers on tunes for a loooong time. Queen and David Bowie, Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty, and recently Chris Daughtry and Lzzy Hale. There is something so magical about a massive star guesting on someone else's record. Rock is barreling through a fantastic path these days. We are unstoppable.

A resurgence in Nu Metal, Classic Artists killing it on the road, Rockers from the 80's, 90's and 2000's selling out huge venues, massive festivals, Women taking over- It's a GREAT time for rock music. In fact, rock downloads are now the second most downloaded genre in music which is pretty incredible- out streaming both Pop and Country.

I love bringing new tunes to our WDHA audience. Here are 5 really cool collaborations where the guest is a massive star- I love that part. Proving no one is TOO BIG to guest on a great banging song.

Check Out These 5 New Tunes Featuring BIG Talent As A Guest Star

The Funeral Portrait- Featuring Ivan Moody From Five Finger Death Punch - HOLY WATER

The Funeral Portrait is a banging band our of and they have a reputation as a fantastic live band and recently scored the opening slot on the Ice Nine Kills tour with two sold out shows coming to the Wellmont Theater.

Lynyrd Skynyrd- Featuring Jellyroll - TUESDAY'S GONE

Lynyrd Skynyrd celebrates their 50th anniversary and had a phenomenal show at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with a bunch of awesome special guests- One - superstar "Jellyroll" who guested on "Tuesday's Gone" . The release of the concert will be out on June 27th.

Nothing More - Featuring Eric Vanlerberghe from I Prevail- House On Sand

Nothing More is an incredible band and they got their "metal horns up" on "House Of Sand" featuring "rough" vocalist from I Prevail Eric V. I call this one "Nothing CORE" with it's Metal Core sensibility for sure!

Dorothy Featuring Slash - Tombstone Town

Dorothy's Fourth release "The Way" is tremendous and the third time she's "partied" with the legend- Slash. They jammed together a few years back at The Whisky at one of Dorothy's shows, Slash handpicked Dorothy to sing on his Blues release "Orgy Of The Damned" on "Key To The Highway" , and Slash is now on Dorothy's "Tombstone Town" - A perfect pairing.

Billy Morrison Featuring Ozzy Osbourne- Gods Of Rock N' Roll

Guitarist Billy Morrison is a gift and his "Morrison Project" album features a star studded roster of vocalists and guests including Billy Idol, Corey Taylor, Linda Perry and two Ozzy tracks. Gods Of Rock N Roll is a masterpiece.

Check out my chats with Dorothy and Billy Morrison and MANY more on the Reconnect With Rockers web series - https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

And follow me on Instagram for more rock related content- https://www.instagram.com/tcrockdog/

Rock On Friends!