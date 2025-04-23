Dayseeker’s Rory Rodriguez On “Pale Moonlight”, Cinematic Videos and Metalcore Mainstream

Contests
Dayseeker Is A Band On Fire

It's Terrie Carr and the Metalcore scene is growing, expanding and flexing it's metal muscles and I love to see the evolution and multigenerational popularity of the bands that are helping to explode the genre's fanbase.

Dayseeker is one of those bands. Formed 13 years ago in California, their heavy, melodic style doesn't make them Metalcore (exactly) doesn't make them hard rock (really) - they are hard to describe, however heavy and song strong is a good start. They have their 7th release coming and I get the full scoop from their founding frontman - Rory Rodriguez.

Check out my hang with Rory- Always a pleasure to hang with this humble talented guy.

In this "Reconnect" webisode, Rory talks about the bands new single - "PALE MOONLIGHT", Dayseeker's heavier direction on record number seven, the INCREDIBLE "mini film" video - and working with heavy hitting metal director "Jensen Noen", and we discuss the metalcore revolution and it's growing popularity.

Check Out The Pale Moonlight Video - It's Incredible

Dayseeker Is-

  • Rory Rodriguez – lead vocals
  • Gino Sgambelluri – lead guitar, backing vocals
  • Ramone Valerio – bass, backing vocals
  • Zac Mayfield – drums

Check Out Their Website - https://dayseeker.band/

And more of my Interviews - https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Long Live Rock!

Terrie Carr

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
