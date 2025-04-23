Dayseeker’s Rory Rodriguez On “Pale Moonlight”, Cinematic Videos and Metalcore Mainstream
Dayseeker Is A Band On Fire It’s Terrie Carr and the Metalcore scene is growing, expanding and flexing it’s metal muscles and I love to see the evolution and multigenerational…
Dayseeker Is A Band On Fire
It's Terrie Carr and the Metalcore scene is growing, expanding and flexing it's metal muscles and I love to see the evolution and multigenerational popularity of the bands that are helping to explode the genre's fanbase.
Dayseeker is one of those bands. Formed 13 years ago in California, their heavy, melodic style doesn't make them Metalcore (exactly) doesn't make them hard rock (really) - they are hard to describe, however heavy and song strong is a good start. They have their 7th release coming and I get the full scoop from their founding frontman - Rory Rodriguez.
Check out my hang with Rory- Always a pleasure to hang with this humble talented guy.
In this "Reconnect" webisode, Rory talks about the bands new single - "PALE MOONLIGHT", Dayseeker's heavier direction on record number seven, the INCREDIBLE "mini film" video - and working with heavy hitting metal director "Jensen Noen", and we discuss the metalcore revolution and it's growing popularity.
Check Out The Pale Moonlight Video - It's Incredible
Dayseeker Is-
- Rory Rodriguez – lead vocals
- Gino Sgambelluri – lead guitar, backing vocals
- Ramone Valerio – bass, backing vocals
- Zac Mayfield – drums
Check Out Their Website - https://dayseeker.band/
And more of my Interviews - https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/
Long Live Rock!
Terrie Carr