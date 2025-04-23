ENTER ONLINE: The Music of Led Zeppelin

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Music of Led Zeppelin at the Bergen PAC on Saturday, May 3rd!

Many would agree that classical music and rock n' roll are always just a few degrees of separation away. The New Jersey Symphony and Windborne Music Group are bridging that separation to present The Music of Led Zeppelin! They will be celebrating the best of the legendary classic rock group. Amplified with cranked up guitars and soaring vocals, sing and dance along as Led Zeppelin’s “sheer blast and power” is put on full display riff for riff with the added emphasis of a symphonic backing band. Timeless hits like “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” “Stairway to Heaven” and more will get you on your feet in this special concert you don’t want to miss!

Tickets are on sale now at bergenpac.org.

Click HERE to check out 11 albums turning 40 in 2025!