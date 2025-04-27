Contests
All Mixed Up – More New Music From Bruce, Plus Grip Weeds, Jake Thistle

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, what a lineup! We have another new song from Bruce Springsteen, plus new music from the Grip Weeds and Jake Thistle.

And in the 9 AM hour, former Columbia Records promo executive Paul Rappaport joins us for a conversation about his brand new book which contains some great stories on artists like Bruce, Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, Elvis Costello, Bob Dylan, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Allergies - Paul Simon
Allergies - Barenaked Ladies
Allergic - Post Malone
The Allergy Song - Mikey Pixels

Eternal Flame - Susanna Hoffs
Into Temptation - Crowded House
On You Side - Pete Yorn
Heaven Tonight - Hole

Rain In the River - Bruce Springsteen
Tunnel of Love - Dire Straits
Long Way - Eddie Vedder
Red River - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
Everlong - Foo Fighters
Carpool Lane - Jake Thistle
Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne

Hell Or Highwater - Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs w/ Lucinda Williams
Right Place, Wrong Time - B.B. King w/ Bonnie Raitt
Soul Force - Dion w/ Susan Tedeschi

I'll Stand By You - Bruce Springsteen
I'll Stand By You - Pretenders
Stand By Me - Def Leppard
Somebody Stand By Me - Stevie Nicks
The Underassistant West Coast Promotion Man - Rolling Stones
Paul Rappaport Interview
I Love My Label - Nick Lowe

I'm Not Your Man - Tommy Conwell & the Young Rumblers
I'm A Man - Chicago Transit Authority
I'm Waiting For the Man - Keith Richards

Blind Spot - Bruce Springsteen
Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon
Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds
I'll Feel A Whole Lot Better - Byrds

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

