All Mixed Up – More New Music From Bruce, Plus Grip Weeds, Jake Thistle

This morning on All Mixed Up, what a lineup! We have another new song from Bruce Springsteen, plus new music from the Grip Weeds and Jake Thistle.

And in the 9 AM hour, former Columbia Records promo executive Paul Rappaport joins us for a conversation about his brand new book which contains some great stories on artists like Bruce, Paul McCartney, Pink Floyd, Elvis Costello, Bob Dylan, and more.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Allergies - Paul Simon

Allergies - Barenaked Ladies

Allergic - Post Malone

The Allergy Song - Mikey Pixels

Eternal Flame - Susanna Hoffs

Into Temptation - Crowded House

On You Side - Pete Yorn

Heaven Tonight - Hole

Rain In the River - Bruce Springsteen

Tunnel of Love - Dire Straits

Long Way - Eddie Vedder

Red River - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Everlong - Foo Fighters

Carpool Lane - Jake Thistle

Fountain of Sorrow - Jackson Browne

Hell Or Highwater - Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs w/ Lucinda Williams

Right Place, Wrong Time - B.B. King w/ Bonnie Raitt

Soul Force - Dion w/ Susan Tedeschi

I'll Stand By You - Bruce Springsteen

I'll Stand By You - Pretenders

Stand By Me - Def Leppard

Somebody Stand By Me - Stevie Nicks

The Underassistant West Coast Promotion Man - Rolling Stones

Paul Rappaport Interview

I Love My Label - Nick Lowe

I'm Not Your Man - Tommy Conwell & the Young Rumblers

I'm A Man - Chicago Transit Authority

I'm Waiting For the Man - Keith Richards

Blind Spot - Bruce Springsteen

Everything You Want - Vertical Horizon

Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds

I'll Feel A Whole Lot Better - Byrds

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet