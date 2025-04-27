A Breath For Alessandra – Larry and Anne Marie Del Principe Honor Their Daughter

A Breath for Alessandra is a 501 (c) (3) that was started in memory of Alessandra Del Principe, a Bridgewater Raritan High School graduate and Bridgewater resident who passed away suddenly from an asthma attack at her sister's wedding in 2021.

The charity is working with New Jersey Assemblyman Peterson and the Allergy Asthma Foundation of America to get a bill passed in New Jersey called Alessandra's Law. You can read about it here: https://www.abfacharity.org/alessandras-law.html

This morning on Jersey Magazine Jim Monaghan speaks with Larry and Anne Marie Del Principe, the parents of Alessandra. Their story is both heartbreaking and inspirational as they seek to help other parents in the name of their daughter.

