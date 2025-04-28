ENTER ONLINE: The Revivalists

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Revivalists at the Wellmont Theater on Wednesday, September 24th!

Formed in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2007, The Revivalists are an eight-piece rock band that has quickly earned their stripes. The band is made up of pedal steel guitarist Ed Williams, vocalist David Shaw, guitarist Zack Feinberg, saxophone player Rob Ingraham, bassist George Gekas, trumpet player Michael Giradot, and percussionists Andrew Campanelli and Paulet “PJ” Howard.

The Revivalists self-released their debut self-titled EP in 2008, which was quickly met with praise by local radio stations. Their debut album Vital Signs quickly followed in 2010, earning the band an even larger following and allowing them to expand their reach to more and more of the United States.

Two years later, The Revivalists released their second full length album City of Sound, before re-releasing it after being signed to Wind-Up Records alongside a second CD of live recordings. The following year, they were tapped to play New York’s Governors Ball festival among others.

The true breakthrough for The Revivalists came with the release of their third album Men Amongst Mountains in 2015. The single “Wish I Knew You” became a hit, topping Billboard’s Adult Alternative and Alternative charts, as well as sticking around on the Hot 100 chart for over two months. The album earned them TV performances, both late night and daytime, as well as one of the “10 Bands You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone magazine.

In 2018, The Revivalists followed up Men Amongst Mountains with Take Good Care. The album would follow their trend of producing chart-topping music, with the single “All My Friends” was on top of the Adult Alternative chart. Most recently, they released their fifth album Pour It Out into the Night in 2023.

