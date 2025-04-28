Contests
Raina Is A Little Dog With A Big Heart- Meet This RNR Rockstar From Northstar Pet Rescue

Raina Is A Dog That Will Steal Your Heart It’s Terrie Carr and I’m excited to introduce you to Raina from Northstar Pet Rescue On Rock N’ Ruff this week….

Raina Is A Dog That Will Steal Your Heart

It's Terrie Carr and I'm excited to introduce you to Raina from Northstar Pet Rescue On Rock N' Ruff this week. She is such and EPIC, SWEET dog. Raina is a Chihuahua mix, and has a super sweet disposition- she is a gentle, affectionate, velcro dog (sticking by your side) who LOVES, LOVES, LOVES the company of other dogs and comes to life playing and socializing when she meets them. Raina is a gem!

Raina Is A Survivor

Raina survived "Distemper" a disease that can be deadly for dogs, which makes her extra special and is sure to win your heart with her fun nature and gentle gaze. She also LOVES chasing balls and playing with toys. She also loves socks (off your feet) so hide your faves! Raina would love home to call her own and this beautiful, sweet girl truly deserves it. To adopt Raina - please reach out to Northstar Pet Rescue at https://www.northstarpets.org/dogs/

Fill out an application and arrange a meeting.

Terrie Carr
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
