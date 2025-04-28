Raina Is A Little Dog With A Big Heart- Meet This RNR Rockstar From Northstar Pet Rescue
Raina Is A Dog That Will Steal Your Heart
It's Terrie Carr and I'm excited to introduce you to Raina from Northstar Pet Rescue On Rock N' Ruff this week. She is such and EPIC, SWEET dog. Raina is a Chihuahua mix, and has a super sweet disposition- she is a gentle, affectionate, velcro dog (sticking by your side) who LOVES, LOVES, LOVES the company of other dogs and comes to life playing and socializing when she meets them. Raina is a gem!
Watch Raina's Video Above
Raina Is A Survivor
Raina survived "Distemper" a disease that can be deadly for dogs, which makes her extra special and is sure to win your heart with her fun nature and gentle gaze. She also LOVES chasing balls and playing with toys. She also loves socks (off your feet) so hide your faves! Raina would love home to call her own and this beautiful, sweet girl truly deserves it. To adopt Raina - please reach out to Northstar Pet Rescue at https://www.northstarpets.org/dogs/
Fill out an application and arrange a meeting.
And For All Of Our Rock N' Ruffers- https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/
Opt To Adopt,
Terrie Carr