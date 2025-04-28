WIN ON-AIR: WDHA’s Rock the Park with Volbeat, Halestorm, and The Ghost Inside

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to WDHA's Rock the Park with Volbeat, Halestorm, and The Ghost Inside at the PNC Bank Arts Center on Sunday, August 10th! One lucky winner will win reserved seats instead of lawn tickets!

Volbeat formed in Copenhagen in 2001 with a unique fusion of rock and roll with metal. Vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen has stated that they are “Johnny Cash meets Metallica” – and that’s one incredible combo! Their first album, The Strength/The Sound/The Songs, was released in 2005 and met with great reviews overseas. Volbeat made a solid name for themselves through fantastic live performances, leading to their sophomore album, Rock the Rebel/Metal the Devil, debuting at number 1 in the Danish Top 40 charts for CD-sales in 2007.

Volbeat caught the attention of Metallica and opened for them that same year in Denmark. This relationship with Metallica was extraordinary for the band as landed them the opening spot on Metallica's North American leg of the World Magnetic Tour in late 2009.

This amazing band has been progressing further and further as the years go on headlining big tours and releasing killer albums with monster hits. Their last release was in 2022, but will have new music this year - just in time to headline WDHA's Rock the Park 2025! This is the place to be this summer and you do NOT want to miss it!

Hailing from Red Lion, Pennsylvania, WDHA's Rock the Park vets Halestorm was formed in 1997 by siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale as a family band with their dad. Over the next few years the band would evolve, signing with Atlantic Records and releasing a live EP called One and Done in 2006. In 2009 their self-titled debut album was released, with the lead single “I Get Off” eventually being certified gold by the RIAA in 2017 and the album also reaching gold the year before. Their next full-length album The Strange Case Of... came out in 2012, the lead single of which would earn the band a Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance, and the record would go on to be certified platinum as of 2022, as would the second single “I Miss the Misery” in 2019.

Following the success of their first two albums, Halestorm continued to explode in popularity, releasing their chart-topping albums Into the Wild Life in 2015 and Vicious in 2018. Even the Covid-19 lockdown couldn’t slow the band down, as they released their Reimagined EP and launched the #RoadieStrong campaign to help support all the road crews who were unable to work. The band released Back from the Dead in 2022 and toured extensively in support of it, including Wembley Arena in 2023 as well as festivals such as three dates of Knotfest Australia, Aftershock, Louder Than Life, and Inkcarceration.

photo credit- Joe Frazz

American metalcore band The Ghost Inside formed in 2004 in El Segundo, California. In the early days, they were called A Dying Dream and released an EP under that name. After signing to Mediaskare Records, they changed their name and released their debut full-length album called Fury and the Fallen Ones. Their sophomore album, Returners, was released in 2010 and was the last album for the band while signed to Mediaskare Records before signing to Epitaph Records in 2012, which they are still signed to.

Under Epitaph, they released Get What You Give in 2012, which was produced by A Day To Remember vocalist Jeremy McKinnon. The album debuted at number 88 on the Billboard 200 chart and led to world touring support in 2013.

On November 19, 2015, The Ghost Inside were in a serious accident when their tour bus collided with a tractor trailer, resulting in critical injuries and the passing of both drivers. Amongst those injured was drummer Andrew Tkaczyk who lost his right leg. The future of the band was uncertain. However, they made their way back to the stage in 2019. In true Def Leppard fashion, Tkaczyk still drums for The Ghost Inside with a custom drum kit to fit his needs. The perseverance of this band is one to marvel at.

Their sixth album, Searching for Solace, was released in April of last year. Get to WDHA's Rock the Park in time to check these guys out as they open the show.

Nicholas "Chewie" Polis - WDHA

