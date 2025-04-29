ENTER ONLINE: Andrew Dice Clay

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Andrew Dice Clay at the State Theatre NJ on Friday, May 30th!

Andrew Clay Silverstein, better known as Andrew Dice Clay, got his start doing stand-up comedy in 1978, when he auditioned at Pips in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. His first act was mainly impressions, including a change from a character based on Buddy Love from The Nutty Professor to one based on John Travolta’s Danny Zuko from Grease that included a quick costume change known as the “Diceman”. He quickly went from being an opening act to headlining the comedy club and eventually moved on to bigger clubs like Dangerfield’s and The Improv.

By 1983, Andrew Dice Clay fully embraced the “Diceman”, permanently adding Dice to his name and dropping most of his impressions. The altered act came about when he filled in for a last-minute cancelation at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles and he didn’t have his Buddy Love stuff handy. Throughout the 1980’s, Clay started to get offered roles in sitcoms and film including M*A*S*H and Pretty in Pink (1986), and even a recurring role as Max Goldman on Crime Story.

His real breakthrough was in 1988 when his Diceman persona, best described as a macho bozo from Jersey by Los Angeles Times critic Michael Wilmington, showed up to a tuxedo-clad Big Brother Association dinner in a leather jacket. This set absolutely killed and ended with Clay getting offered a film deal by 20th Century Fox the very next day. At the beginning of 1989, Clay had a special air on HBO titled The Diceman Cometh and quickly became one of the most rented videos.

March of the same year as The Diceman Cometh, Andrew Dice Clay released his first comedy album Dice which would go on to be certified gold by the RIAA and peaked at 89 on the Billboard 200 chart, and he was named Comedy Act of the Year by Performance magazine. In September of that year he was invited to perform at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards, where Clay’s intentionally offensive act led to him being banned on MTV “for life”, which turned out to only be until 2011 when the ban was lifted.

In February of 1990, Andrew Dice clay became the first comedian to sell out back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden. This feat was quickly followed by the release of the Day the Laughter Died, his second album which peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200 and sold 250,000 copies in under 2 months. That May, Clay hosted Saturday Night Live much to the dismay of numerous people despite it being the season’s fourth highest-rated episode and caused both cast member Nora Dunn and that week’s musical guest Sinéad O'Connor to refuse to do that week’s show.

Also in 1990, Clay landed a starring role in the film The Adventures of Fore Fairlane, which earned him the Gold Raspberry Award for Worst Actor in 1991. Despite all the controversies, that didn’t slow Dice down with him being featured as the second male cover star for Penthouse in 1991 and countless sold-out shows. In 1993, he released No Apologies, his first pay-per-view special which became the highest-grossing non-sports pay-per-view event of 1993, and followed it with The Valentine’s Day Massacre in 1994.

By the middle of 1995, Andrew Dice Clay started to reel in his Diceman persona, allowing him to land more spots in TV and film and caused him to shift his act to focus more on an edgier view of being a husband and dad. By 1996 he released the HBO special Assume the Position, where he returned to the Diceman character. In 1998 he released his triple album Filth and began to appear on Opie and Anthony.

In 2000, Andrew Dice Clay released three specials, including I’m Over Here Now and Banned for Life, which were supported by an expansive tour that included another MSG headlining show, 10 years after his first two. By the end of the 2000’s, Clay made a few attempts to make a move into reality TV, with the series Dice: Undisputed on VH1 and appearing on NBC’s The Celebrity Apprentice 2, both of which were short-lived.

Andrew Dice Clay continued to push on, with 2011 featuring many on-screen appearances including both in the final season of Entourage and the film adaptation of Entourage. Since then, Clay has started two podcasts, including his newest I’m Ova Hea’ Now on the GaS Digital Network, has co-authored a memoir titled The Filthy Truth, and starred in several films and shows including Blue Jasmine, Vinyl, and A Star is Born.

Tickets are on sale now at stnj.org!

Check out TC's list for 5 new tunes with HUGE rockstar guests HERE.