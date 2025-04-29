Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Soraia Vocalist Zou Zou Mansour on New Music, and Being The Current Queen Of Garage Rock

Zou Zou Mansour Is Authentic and Awesome Authenticity- It’s hard to come by- That’s why I love Soraia- One of the most authentic and hard working bands in current based…

Terrie Carr
Soraia

Zou Zou Mansour Is Authentic and Awesome

Authenticity- It's hard to come by- That's why I love Soraia- One of the most authentic and hard working bands in current based music. It's Terrie Carr and I recently caught up with Soraia Queen- Zou Zou Mansour for an in depth chat about the bands growth, support systems, evolution and new release - "Confessions From The Vena Cava" which features the banger - "So Holy"

In this episode Zou Zou and I cover a bunch of topics (we are unstoppable once we get going!) ranging from music, knowing your self worth, changes in the bands head space and more.

I Love Catching Up With Zou Zou- There Is Always So Much To Talk About

Check Out The "So Holy" Video

And their cover of the Kiss Classic Strutter - (that is a personal favorite)

Soraia is such a raw, powerful band- If you haven't checked out their catalog, I highly recommend it- You'll become an instant fan too-

Dead Reckoning- 2017

Dig Your Roots- 2020

Bloom- 2022

And multiple song releases, covers and material in between.

For more info on Soraia - https://www.soraia.com

And for more of my interviews- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

We have something cool coming up with the band too, so listen for details.........

Rock On and Support New Music!

Terrie Carr

So HolySoraiaZou Zou Mansour
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
Related Stories
Rock Hall 2025: Reactions From New Inductees
MusicRock Hall 2025: Reactions From New InducteesErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
This Day in Rock History: April 29
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 29Sarah Bloomfield
Andrew Dice Clay 5-30-25_Featured
ContestsENTER ONLINE: Andrew Dice ClayNick Polis
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect