Soraia Vocalist Zou Zou Mansour on New Music, and Being The Current Queen Of Garage Rock
Authenticity- It's hard to come by- That's why I love Soraia- One of the most authentic and hard working bands in current based music. It's Terrie Carr and I recently caught up with Soraia Queen- Zou Zou Mansour for an in depth chat about the bands growth, support systems, evolution and new release - "Confessions From The Vena Cava" which features the banger - "So Holy"
In this episode Zou Zou and I cover a bunch of topics (we are unstoppable once we get going!) ranging from music, knowing your self worth, changes in the bands head space and more.
I Love Catching Up With Zou Zou- There Is Always So Much To Talk About
Check Out The "So Holy" Video
And their cover of the Kiss Classic Strutter - (that is a personal favorite)
Soraia is such a raw, powerful band- If you haven't checked out their catalog, I highly recommend it- You'll become an instant fan too-
Dead Reckoning- 2017
Dig Your Roots- 2020
Bloom- 2022
And multiple song releases, covers and material in between.
For more info on Soraia - https://www.soraia.com
And for more of my interviews- https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/
We have something cool coming up with the band too, so listen for details.........
Rock On and Support New Music!
Terrie Carr