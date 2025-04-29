VIMIC’s Unreleased Album Gets New Life Through Family-Led Kickstarter Campaign

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 26: Drummer Joey Jordison of heavy metal band Slipknot performs on stage in concert at Acer Arena on October 26, 2008 in Sydney, Australia.

Thanks to a new Kickstarter campaign, Joey Jordison's family aims to release VIMIC's debut album "Open Your Omen" to fans worldwide. The album, which has been sitting on the shelf since 2018, is set to drop in September 2025. Supporters of the campaign can get their hands on exclusive band memorabilia.

After producer Kato Khandwala passed away, the album was left incomplete. This fundraising effort aims to put the finishing touches on the songs while offering backers access to unique items from Jordison's personal collection.

Following his split from Slipknot in 2015, Jordison built VIMIC from the ground up. He recruited former Korn singer Kalen Chase, brought on Jed Simon to play guitar, got Kyle Konkiel to handle bass, and added Matthew Tarach on keyboards.

The band made waves after releasing four songs and touring the world in 2016 and 2017. Anticipation for their first album was building steadily before everything came to a halt.

The metal icon passed away at 46 on July 26, 2021. He battled acute transverse myelitis (ATM), a rare neurological condition that ultimately took his life. The disease made it nearly impossible for him to play drums in his final years.

His influence on metal music is lasting. He founded Slipknot and spent two decades as their drummer and songwriter until 2013. Between projects, he played with bands like Murderdolls, created music with Scar the Martyr, and performed with Sinsaenum.