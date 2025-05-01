Mammoth: Wolfgang Van Halen Drops New Single, Fun Video, Unveils Tour Dates

Wolfgang Van Halen and his band, Mammoth (now without the "WVH"), have unleashed a lot on their fans.



To begin with, the band has released a new, energetic single called "The End." Van Halen says of the track, "I’ve had the tapping idea on the intro for ‘The End’ since before Mammoth. I was able to fit it into this world. It’s still over-the-top and shreddy, but it’s also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished ‘The End,’ it felt really special to me."



"The End" comes with an incredible video, where Van Halen and director Robert Rodriguez do a take on Rodriguez's hit From Dusk Till Dawn. The video features a number of cameos, including Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Van Halen's mother, Valerie Bertinelli. The clip is nothing short of a blast, and it starts with a Michael Scott-esque title card that will surely make viewers laugh.