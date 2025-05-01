Mammoth: Wolfgang Van Halen Drops New Single, Fun Video, Unveils Tour Dates
Wolfgang Van Halen and his band, Mammoth (now without the “WVH”), have unleashed a lot on their fans. To begin with, the band has released a new, energetic single called…
To begin with, the band has released a new, energetic single called "The End." Van Halen says of the track, "I’ve had the tapping idea on the intro for ‘The End’ since before Mammoth. I was able to fit it into this world. It’s still over-the-top and shreddy, but it’s also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished ‘The End,’ it felt really special to me."
"The End" comes with an incredible video, where Van Halen and director Robert Rodriguez do a take on Rodriguez's hit From Dusk Till Dawn. The video features a number of cameos, including Danny Trejo, Slash, Myles Kennedy, and Van Halen's mother, Valerie Bertinelli. The clip is nothing short of a blast, and it starts with a Michael Scott-esque title card that will surely make viewers laugh.
To cap things off, Mammoth announced new U.S. tour dates for this fall, and they'll be joined by special guest Myles Kennedy. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9. The full list of dates is below, and complete ticket details, including pre-sale information, can be found at Mammoth.Band.
Mammoth - "The End" 2025 U.S. Tour Dates
Oct 31 – Show information to come soon
Nov 1 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Nov 4 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Nov 5 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Nov 7 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
Nov 8 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Nov 9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Nov 11 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Nov 12 – Show information to come soon
Nov 14 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Nov 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Nov 18 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Nov 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!
Nov 22 – Onamia, MN – Grand Casino Mille Lacs Event Center
Nov 23 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
Nov 25 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District
Nov 26 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Nov 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
Nov 29 – Show information to come soon
Dec 2 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
Dec 3 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
Dec 6 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Dec 7 – Show information to come soon