Nothing More Lands Third #1 Single from ‘Carnal’ Album with “House on Sand”

Nothing More struck gold again as "House on Sand" hit the top spot on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. This marks their third No. 1 single from Carnal, and I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe adds his voice to the mix.

"In hockey, 3 goals in a game is a hat trick, so how about in rock-n-roll we call it an ass kick!?!? Today we are announcing a total ass kicking...three #1s in a row at radio!" said lead singer Jonny Hawkins in an Instagram post.

In another significant milestone for the band and Vanlerberghe, "House on Sand" topped the Mediabase Active Rock chart on April 29.

Before this win, "If It Doesn't Hurt" and "Angel Song" each spent two weeks at No. 1 in 2024. David Draiman from Disturbed lent his voice to "Angel Song."

The band's success story keeps growing. In 2017, they scored their first No. 1 with "Go to War." Now, with four chart-toppers under their belt, they've helped Vanlerberghe snag his first solo No. 1 hit.

The impact of "House on Sand" spreads wide. With 2.2 million listeners tuning in as of April 24, it shot up to No. 14 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The song also made its mark at No. 11 on Hot Hard Rock Songs.

Their album Carnal dropped last July and hit No. 9 on Top Hard Rock Albums. Since then, it's pulled in impressive numbers: 73,000 equivalent album units and 133 million streams.