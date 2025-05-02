Gene Simmons On Fan Fun, Early Kiss Inspirations, Family and More
Gene Simmons - Always a Fantastic Interview
It's Terrie Carr, and why is Gene Simmons always a blast to talk to? Because he is open, honest, and says what comes to mind! And in this chat, my questions went out the window, and once the "God of Thunder" got rolling, there was no stopping him. As you can see by my face, this "Kiss Kid" was having a ball.
Check Out My Video Hang With Gene
The Gene Simmons Band Is Coming!
Gene Simmons and his band are heading to New Jersey for two shows- First up-
The Count Basie Center For The Arts In Red Bank- Monday 5/5- https://thebasie.org
Followed by Tuesday, 5/6 at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair - https://wellmonttheater.com
Gene discusses putting together his solo band and its members, why the fan experiences aren't CHEAP!, His love for the British invasion of music, the innocence behind the Kiss debut, fun times at The Playboy Mansion, how his mom inspired everything he does , and the next generation of "Simmons".
What's The Gene Simmons Solo Band Like Live?
Gene explains and talks about the raw, spontaneous vibe and how it has rejuvenated his performances!
Want a Gene Simmons Signature Bass? https://www.genesimmonsaxe.com
Or more info on The Demon? https://www.genesimmons.com
<strong>Great Memory in the WDHA Studio with Baby TC and Gene </strong>
Thanks, Gene, for a really fun hang. It's always a blast!