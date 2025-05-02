Contests
Gene Simmons On Fan Fun, Early Kiss Inspirations, Family and More

Gene Simmons – Always a Fantastic Interview It's Terrie Carr, and why is Gene Simmons always a blast to talk to? Because he is open, honest, and says what comes…

Terrie Carr
Gene Simmons - Always a Fantastic Interview

It's Terrie Carr, and why is Gene Simmons always a blast to talk to? Because he is open, honest, and says what comes to mind! And in this chat, my questions went out the window, and once the "God of Thunder" got rolling, there was no stopping him. As you can see by my face, this "Kiss Kid" was having a ball.

Check Out My Video Hang With Gene

The Gene Simmons Band Is Coming!

Gene Simmons and his band are heading to New Jersey for two shows- First up-

The Count Basie Center For The Arts In Red Bank- Monday 5/5- https://thebasie.org

Followed by Tuesday, 5/6 at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair - https://wellmonttheater.com

Gene discusses putting together his solo band and its members, why the fan experiences aren't CHEAP!, His love for the British invasion of music, the innocence behind the Kiss debut, fun times at The Playboy Mansion, how his mom inspired everything he does , and the next generation of "Simmons".

What's The Gene Simmons Solo Band Like Live?

Gene explains and talks about the raw, spontaneous vibe and how it has rejuvenated his performances!

Want a Gene Simmons Signature Bass? https://www.genesimmonsaxe.com

Or more info on The Demon? https://www.genesimmons.com

<strong>Great Memory in the WDHA Studio with Baby TC and Gene </strong>

Thanks, Gene, for a really fun hang. It's always a blast!

Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
