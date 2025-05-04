Contests
All Mixed Up – Conversation With Roger McGuinn

This morning on All Mixed Up, we’re joined in the 9 AM hour by the great Roger McGuinn, plus more new music from Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, the Grip Weeds,…

Jim Monaghan
WDHA's All Mixed Up

This morning on All Mixed Up, we're joined in the 9 AM hour by the great Roger McGuinn, plus more new music from Bruce Springsteen, Van Morrison, the Grip Weeds, and a brand new album from Suzanne Vega.

Opening Theme - "Signe" by Eric Clapton

Wichita Lineman - Glen Campbell with Stone Temple Pilots
Take My Love With You - Bonnie Raitt
The Heart of the Matter - Don Henley
Passionate Kisses - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Lucinda - Suzanne Vega
Nanci - Toad the Wet Sprocket
Bad Company - Bad Company
Alex Chilton - Replacements
Gene Clark (Broken Wing) - Grip Weeds

Faithless - Bruce Springsteen
Once Upon A Time In the West - Dire Straits
Rocky Racoon - Beatles
Babylon - David Gray
(You Were) Going Somewhere - David Wilcox
Flying With Angels - Suzanne Vega
Learning To Fly - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Ohio - Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
What's Going On - Marvin Gaye
Student Demonstration Time - Beach Boys

Rain In the Summertime - Alarm
I Kissed A Girl - Jill Sobule
Speakers' Corner - Suzanne Vega
Good Things - BoDeans
Someone To Love - Roger McGuinn

Roger McGuinn Interview

Mr. Tambourine Man - Roger McGuinn with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

Numbers With Wings - Bongos
Drown In My Own Tears - Smithereens
Right Words, Wrong Song - James Mastro

Cutting Corners - Van Morrison
Showdown At Big Sky - Robbie Robertson
Rain In the River - Bruce Springsteen

Closing Theme - "Take Five" by the Dave Brubeck Quartet

Thanks for listening this morning.

All Mixed UpJim MonaghanRoger McGuinn
Jim MonaghanWriter
