Jersey Fest 2025 Coming May 17

Jersey Fest is a celebration of New Jersey and the people who make it great.

This year's event takes place on May 17 at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City and has amazing food, beer, great New Jersey bands, plus a few surprises.

Greetings From the Garden State host Mike Ham also introduces us to the band Reality Suite who will be performing at this year's show.

Tickets are going fast!

Rock Hunger VIII

Dave Popkin joins us this morning to talk about Rock Hunger VIII coming in June to Nutley.

It's a community-wide event with lots of great local bands joining together to help feed people and promote local awareness.

Rock N Ruff

Raina Is A Dog That Will Steal Your Heart

It's Terrie Carr and I'm excited to introduce you to Raina from Northstar Pet Rescue On Rock N' Ruff this week. She is such and EPIC, SWEET dog. Raina is a Chihuahua mix, and has a super sweet disposition- she is a gentle, affectionate, velcro dog (sticking by your side) who LOVES, LOVES, LOVES the company of other dogs and comes to life playing and socializing when she meets them. Raina is a gem!

Watch Raina's Video Above

Raina Is A Survivor

Raina survived "Distemper" a disease that can be deadly for dogs, which makes her extra special and is sure to win your heart with her fun nature and gentle gaze. She also LOVES chasing balls and playing with toys. She also loves socks (off your feet) so hide your faves! Raina would love to call her own and this beautiful, sweet girl truly deserves it. To adopt Raina, please reach out to Northstar Pet Rescue at https://www.northstarpets.org/dogs/

Fill out an application and arrange a meeting.

Northstar Pet rescue



