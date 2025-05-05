Diamond Spring Brewing- A Fantastic Pet Friendly Excursion For You And Your Dog

Contests
Terrie Carr
TC Collection

Doggie Fun In The Sun- Tis' The Season

Looking for a fun place to hang with your dog this spring and summer (actually fall too!) and enjoy some great brews? Head to Diamond Spring Brewing on Broadway in Denville. It's one of the most dog friendly experiences you and your pup can enjoy locally. Located in the heart of downtown Denville, one of North Jersey's coolest towns, there is a great vibe as soon as you walk through the front entrance. You will feel welcome and part of the family.

As The Folks From Diamond Spring Brewing Say-

"While our brewery is an homage to our family roots as long-time Denvillians, we have designed our new space to elevate and complement the vibrant, modern town Denville has become – a space where our neighbors near and far can gather and enjoy each others’ company over a pint. Come out and say, hi!"

TC Collection

The Beer Garden Rules Are Simple And Fit Every Lifestyle

All "Well Behaved" Adults, Children and Dogs are welcome- The way it should be!

Enjoy Their Extensive Menu Of Brew Selections

What's On Tap? Check out the menu here- https://diamondspringbrewing.com/whats-on-tap/

And they have a full list of special events, music, food options and are available for your next party too! And of course the doggie hospitality of "Off The Chain" - to say the least. Great seating options in the Beer Garden whether it's just you and your dog OR a massively large group.

TC Collection

Look How Happy This Pup Looks!

The Have Great Events Too!

Like Christmas In July -

TC Collection

Me and Santa Last July!

And "Beardfest"

TC Collection

Me and "Best Beard"

Check their website for full details- https://diamondspringbrewing.com/our-story/

Open Wed-Thu- 4p-9p

Fri-4p-10p

Sat- Noon-10p

Sun- Noon-6p

Bring your pup our for some friendly libations!

Terrie Carr

Diamond Spring BrewingPet Friendly
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
