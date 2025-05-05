ENTER ONLINE: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic with special guest Living Colour at the Stone Pony Summer Stage on Sunday, June 29th, a part of the North To Shore Festival!

Prepare for liftoff as the Mothership touches down in Asbury Park this June! The legendary George Clinton brings his kaleidoscopic Parliament Funkadelic collective to the Jersey Shore for a mind-bending night of pure, unadulterated funkiness. For over five decades, Clinton has reigned as funk’s undisputed godfather, blending soul, psychedelic rock and cosmic consciousness into a revolutionary sound that has changed music forever.

With more than 40 R&B hits, multiple platinum albums and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, P-Funk’s legacy is written in the stars. Experience the sensory overload that is a P-Funk concert — an extravagant, theatrical spectacle where outlandish costumes, mind-melting visuals and Clinton’s carnival-like ensemble of musicians create a celebration unlike anything else in live music.

From the moment the first note drops, you’ll be swept into a non-stop groove machine pulsing with infectious energy and immediately see why P-Funk’s influence spans generations and genres. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the architect of funk, the man who elevated funk to an art form and inspired everyone from Dr. Dre to Red Hot Chili Peppers. This isn’t just a concert — it’s a transcendent communion with the funk OGs, a chance to tear the roof off with the legends who invented the game.

Tickets on sale at northtoshore.com.

