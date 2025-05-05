Mom ROCKS! 10 Bangers For Mother’s Day

Contests
Terrie Carr
Happy Mother's Day Rockers!

It's Terrie Carr and 50 percent of our amazing listening audience are fierce females and many of them are Mom's! Mom does so much, holding the family together, dealing with everyone's BS, making sure we eat, get to concerts on time, do our homework, take care of us when we are sick........I could go on!

So whether you have a mom OR you are a mom- You deserve an amazing Mother's Day and a great playlist of tunes. This week I celebrate MOM on the WDHA Coffee Break with banging tunes custom made for the original Queen Of Noise....... Here we go...

  1. Queen- Tie Your Mother Down

What Mom doesn't love Freddie?

2. Genesis- Mama

Haunting and Fun For Mom!

3. Quiet Riot - Mama Weer All Crazee Now

The original is by Slade, but I love the QR version the best!

4. Rolling Stones- Mother's Little Helper

Mom needs help? Call The Stones!

5. Pink Floyd- Mother

"Mother Do You Think They'll Try To Break........" Hmmmmmm

6. Lenny Kravitz- Always On The Run (Mama Said)

If I'm Mom, I'm listening to anything Lenny says.....

7. Ozzy Osbourne - Mama I'm Coming Home"

Inspired by Sharon and written by Ozzy and Lemmy from Motorhead, this is the ultimate Mom Metal Masterpiece.

8. Aerosmith- Mama Kin

Let Mom sleep late and smoke tea on Mothers Day!

9. Danzig- Mother

Metal Moms, throw up the horns! NJ's own Glenn Danzig is coming..

10. Tracy Bonham - Mother Mother

"I'm losing my mind, everything's FIIIIIIIIIIIIINE!" What a great line......

Whatever you do with Mom on Mother's Day, have the most rocking day ever.......Thanks to all the Mom's for all you do.

Happy Mother's Day To All The Rocking Mom's! I Love You!

Terrie Carr & Rosie (My Dogter)

Joe Frazz

<strong>Note Rosie's "MOM" bandana </strong>

Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
