Mom ROCKS! 10 Bangers For Mother’s Day
Happy Mother's Day Rockers!
It's Terrie Carr and 50 percent of our amazing listening audience are fierce females and many of them are Mom's! Mom does so much, holding the family together, dealing with everyone's BS, making sure we eat, get to concerts on time, do our homework, take care of us when we are sick........I could go on!
So whether you have a mom OR you are a mom- You deserve an amazing Mother's Day and a great playlist of tunes. This week I celebrate MOM on the WDHA Coffee Break with banging tunes custom made for the original Queen Of Noise....... Here we go...
- Queen- Tie Your Mother Down
What Mom doesn't love Freddie?
2. Genesis- Mama
Haunting and Fun For Mom!
3. Quiet Riot - Mama Weer All Crazee Now
The original is by Slade, but I love the QR version the best!
4. Rolling Stones- Mother's Little Helper
Mom needs help? Call The Stones!
5. Pink Floyd- Mother
"Mother Do You Think They'll Try To Break........" Hmmmmmm
6. Lenny Kravitz- Always On The Run (Mama Said)
If I'm Mom, I'm listening to anything Lenny says.....
7. Ozzy Osbourne - Mama I'm Coming Home"
Inspired by Sharon and written by Ozzy and Lemmy from Motorhead, this is the ultimate Mom Metal Masterpiece.
8. Aerosmith- Mama Kin
Let Mom sleep late and smoke tea on Mothers Day!
9. Danzig- Mother
Metal Moms, throw up the horns! NJ's own Glenn Danzig is coming..
10. Tracy Bonham - Mother Mother
"I'm losing my mind, everything's FIIIIIIIIIIIIINE!" What a great line......
Whatever you do with Mom on Mother's Day, have the most rocking day ever.......Thanks to all the Mom's for all you do.
Happy Mother's Day To All The Rocking Mom's! I Love You!
Terrie Carr & Rosie (My Dogter)
<strong>Note Rosie's "MOM" bandana </strong>