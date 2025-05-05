WIN ON-AIR: WDHA’s Thanks-Guitar-Ving with Mammoth & Myles Kennedy

WDHA's Thanks-Guitar-Ving returns with the one and only Mammoth and special guest Myles Kennedy at the Wellmont Theater on Friday, November 14th! Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the legendary Eddie Van Halen, found commercial success with his band Mammoth WVH, which has since been shortened to just Mammoth, in 2021 when he released his single “Distance”, which is a tribute to his late father. The band’s 14-track, self-titled debut album was released on June 11, 2021 with 3 additional tracks being included on the Deluxe Edition. Since then, Mammoth has toured with Guns N’ Roses, Shinedown, Halestorm, and more solidifying their place in rock.

August 2023 saw the release their second album simply titled “Mammoth WVH II” before taking the stage at MetLife Stadium with Metallica for the first date of the US leg of their 72 Seasons World Tour. The band announced this album in March 2023 when they released a powerful new single entitled “Another Celebration at the End of the World”, which features a driving, upbeat verse, catchy chorus, and blistering guitar solo towards the end that would surely make the late, great Eddie proud.

The new single "The End" released on May 1st is an absolute MONSTER, and we can't wait for a new full-length Mammoth album!

WDHA has partnered with Wolfgang and Mammoth on more than one occasion. They were part of WDHA’s 40 Something Anniversary show with Alter Bridge as well as our Thanks-Guitar-Ving show in 2023. WDHA is stoked to work with the camp again this November for our Thanks-Guitar-Ving 2025… You do the carving, we do Guitar-Ving!

Tickets on-sale this Friday, May 9th at 10am at wellmonttheater.com.

