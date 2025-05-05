WIN ON-AIR: NHRA New England Nationals 2025

Listen to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the NHRA New England Nationals! Tickets are valid for only one day of the winner's choosing between Friday, May 30th - Sunday, June 1st.

NHRA New England Nationals is racing back for 2025! Part of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, the weekend long event dedicated to everything drag racing takes place at the New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. The weekend features the usual races in the Top Fuel and Funny Car classes, and many many more!

The jam-packed weekend full of burning rubber kicks off with the midway opening at 1pm on Friday, May 30th. Featuring two events from Zona Motorsports in the “Nostalgia Cacklefest” and Nostalgia Exhibition, Friday is otherwise dedicated to qualifying for Sunday’s slate of high-octane races.

Saturday picks up the pace, with the midway opening at 10 am. While also containing the last of the qualifying races, Saturday is all about Mission’s #2Fast2Tasty Challenge! The #2Fast2Tasty Challenge adds an extra layer of competitive racing to an already full weekend. Winning the #2Fast2Tasty Challenge is more than just a hollow victory, as a bonus purse is up for grabs, as are bonus points for the Countdown to the Championship!

Ending the weekend are the elimination rounds from all of the weekend’s qualifiers. With the midway opening at 9am and the Winner’s Circle starting after the last set of races for the day, this is the biggest day of the whole weekend!

One of the biggest perks of going to an NHRA event is their signature Every Ticket’s a Pit Pass® campaign. Not only do you get to view every single race from your seats, but all tickets take you up close and personal to the behind-the-scenes action! From watching the mechanics service the cars between rounds, to getting autographs from the racers, NHRA provides the most for fans of motorsports.

Tickets are on sale now at nhra.com.

