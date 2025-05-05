WIN ON-AIR: WDHA Presents: Buckcherry

Listen to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to WDHA Presents: Buckcherry at the Starland Ballroom on Friday, July 18th!

Buckcherry formed in California in the mid-90s and made a name for themselves around Hollywood with their old-school rock n roll vibe. They signed to DreamWorks Records and released two albums - Buckcherry (1999) & Time Bomb (2001). The self-titled album was the first album under DreamWorks Records to reach gold status. This was helped by the huge success of the single "Lit Up".

The band separated in 2002, but was reformed by singer Josh Todd in 2005. They came back with a vengeance releasing arguably their most critically successful album, 15, in 2006. This album includes the singles "Sorry", "Everything" and "Next 2 You" as well as their biggest hit to date "Crazy Bitch".

Since then, seven more albums have been released and they've had support from WDHA throughout the years. It's always a blast when Buckcherry comes to town, and we've had an incredible partnership with them.

