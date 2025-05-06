Rock N’ Ruff with Oodle- This Week’s Rockstar Rescue

Senior Dogs ROCK! Rock N' Ruff this week features the perfect example of why adopting a senior is a great choice! It's Terrie Carr and I was so happy to meet and spend some time with "Oodle" or "Oodie" as he is known to his foster family and extended family from North Star Pet Rescue. He's such a charming, loveable little guy! He may be older, but has perfect puppy energy that isn't constant (which is great) and this little dog really loves life. I fell in love with him.

Check Out "Oodie's" video- He's so cute!

Oodie Described By His Foster Family

Foster families are so important in helping rescue pups to thrive. Oodie is in a fabulous foster home and is described as...

"If you are looking for a sweet, well-behaved, fun-loving boy then Oodle just might be your guy. When Oodle came to NJ he was a little underweight. He is now thriving at 17 lbs and is as handsome as ever!

Oodle is house trained, crate trained, super smart, a great eater and loves to be with his people. He knows simple commands like sit & stay. He is a pleasure to walk as long as no other dogs are around as he tends to be a bit "barky". Oodle LOVES to play fetch but also enjoys his daily naps. He’s an easy-going boy with a lot of personality.

Oodle is great company and will stay close to your side. His sweet temperament makes him extremely lovable! He is currently being fostered in a home with no pets or kids but was originally fostered in TX with other dogs and cats. Oodle occasionally will need an anti-inflammatory medication as he has some arthritis.

Two fun facts about Oodle -

1 - Windshield wipers makes him bark.

2 - Because he is missing a few front teeth, his tongue tends to hang out especially while he’s sleeping ~ so cute!"

I loved meeting this sweet gentleman and hope that WDHA's Rock N' Ruff can be a part of his journey into finding a great forever home. Senior dogs are so grateful for love......how can you resist?

How To Adopt Oodie?

Visit the Northstar Pet Rescue website - https://www.northstarpets.org/dogs/ fill out an application and Northstar will be in touch. They are a fantastic group to work with and are with you every step of the way.

Thanks to all of the fabulous fosters who help give these dogs a second chance!

For more adoptable pets- Visit the Rock N' Ruff archives- https://wdhafm.com/category/rock-n-ruff/

Opt To Adopt!