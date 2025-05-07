Scott Stapp On “Creed-Mania” , Higher Power and Gratitude
It's Been Quite A Year For Scott Stapp
Terrie Carr here and I've known Scott for quite some time, in fact I have followed rockers for many years as you all know and few have had a year, reinvention and redirection like Scott has had. When Creed decided to regroup after 12 years, few could have predicted the connection and fan reaction Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips would experience. Sweeter the second time around? You Bet!
Check Out My Conversation With Scott Stapp
Scott Discusses The "Surreal" Experience Headlining Madison Square Garden
If you were there, you felt the electricity on 11/29/2024 at MSG, and Scott and the band felt it too. 2024 was a year that also saw Scott make the most impactful solo record of his career, his 4th- "HIGHER POWER" released in March. "Higher Power" is a 10 song , riff powered, heavy hitter, that tells stories and paints pictures. The third single from the album is "Deadman's Trigger" and is probably my favorite off the record. Scott discusses the tune in our chat and why this solo record has been so important to him. We also discuss how the past helped define Scott's future and maturity lining up with success. I always love catching up with Scott Stapp. Hope you enjoy the interview as much as I did.
Higher Power Track Listing
1. Higher Power
2. Deadman's Trigger
3. When Love Is Not Enough
4. What I Deserve
5. If These Walls Could Talk (Featuring Dorothy)
6. Black Butterfly
7. Quicksand
8. You’re Not Alone
9. Dancing in the Rain
10. Weight of the World
Terrie Carr