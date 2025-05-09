David Lee Roth Returns to Stage After Five-Year Break, Coming to Atlantic City

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: David Lee Roth speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City

Rock icon David Lee Roth broke his five-year silence at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland. The star walked back his 2021 retirement plans with a stunning return.

At age 70, he's set to storm stages across the U.S. this summer. Shows kick off at Atlantic City's Hard Rock Live on August 8, followed by Bethlehem's Wind Creek Event Center on August 17. Ticket sales start this Friday, 10 a.m. sharp on Ticketmaster.

"I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2021. COVID-19 wiped out his planned Vegas shows, which never made it back to the schedule.

His M3 set blazed through 16 Van Halen hits. Four backup singers added punch to the mix. Fans went wild for "Panama," "Hot for Teacher," and "Jump." The show dug deep with cuts like "Drop Dead Legs," "Atomic Punk," and "Romeo Delight."

"I watched Diamond Dave's return at M3 Festival and LOVED IT!" said Kiss co-founder Paul Stanley. "Looks Great. Great staging. Great band. Great vibe. The whole thing was cool. Back-up posse too. Check it all out on YouTube. Welcome Back Dave!!"

His last stage appearance came in 2020, opening for Kiss during their farewell run at Allentown's PPL Center. The final full Van Halen lineup show happened back in 2015 at Camden's Susquehanna Bank Center.