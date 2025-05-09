Contests
Graham Bonnet On Rainbow, Regrets, The Bee Gee’s And Guitar Gods

Terrie Carr
Beth Ann Henenstone

Graham Bonnet Is A Vocal Legend And Still Going Strong

It's Terrie Carr, and when the opportunity to interview vocal legend Graham Bonnet presented itself, I jumped at the chance and remembered the first time I saw "Rainbow" with the slick, sunglass-wearing, skinny tie-sporting amazing singer belting out "Since You've Been Gone". He was powerful and gorgeous! Movie Star meets Rock Star.

Graham was only in Rainbow for one album- 1979's "Down To Earth", but his musical legacy is HUGE!

Graham's Career Started When He Was A Child

As a singer, dancer, teen idol, and star. In this webisode, he discusses his early years and being "discovered" by the Gibb Brothers- YES- The Bee Gees (with his first band The Marbles) and given his first musical break. How did Graham land in Rainbow? he tells us. Did he feel he fit in? Watch and see. Any regrets about quitting after one album? Graham is honest and also discusses his time with Michael Schenker in MSG, (and the band's Assault Attack album that the fans LOVE) Steve Vai, and Yngwie Malmsteen, and the Alcatrazz days.

We covered it all!

Some Amazing Graham Performances- Since You've Been Gone - All Night Long

MSG- Assault Attack -2016

The Graham Bonnet Band Is Still Rocking

Graham and his band are on tour and coming to the Landis Theater in Vineland New Jersey this Saturday.

Get your tickets https://www.thelandistheater.com/ and celebrate his legacy with The Graham Bonnet Band.

Check out my full Reconnect With Rockers series featuring Gene Simmons, Alex Lifeson, Leigh from Pop Evil, Eric from Shinedown, and many, many more - https://wdhafm.com/shows/reconnect-with-rockers/

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
