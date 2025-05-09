Graham Bonnet On Rainbow, Regrets, The Bee Gee’s And Guitar Gods
Graham Bonnet Is A Vocal Legend And Still Going Strong
It's Terrie Carr, and when the opportunity to interview vocal legend Graham Bonnet presented itself, I jumped at the chance and remembered the first time I saw "Rainbow" with the slick, sunglass-wearing, skinny tie-sporting amazing singer belting out "Since You've Been Gone". He was powerful and gorgeous! Movie Star meets Rock Star.
Graham was only in Rainbow for one album- 1979's "Down To Earth", but his musical legacy is HUGE!
Graham's Career Started When He Was A Child
As a singer, dancer, teen idol, and star. In this webisode, he discusses his early years and being "discovered" by the Gibb Brothers- YES- The Bee Gees (with his first band The Marbles) and given his first musical break. How did Graham land in Rainbow? he tells us. Did he feel he fit in? Watch and see. Any regrets about quitting after one album? Graham is honest and also discusses his time with Michael Schenker in MSG, (and the band's Assault Attack album that the fans LOVE) Steve Vai, and Yngwie Malmsteen, and the Alcatrazz days.
We covered it all!
Some Amazing Graham Performances- Since You've Been Gone - All Night Long
MSG- Assault Attack -2016
The Graham Bonnet Band Is Still Rocking
Graham and his band are on tour and coming to the Landis Theater in Vineland New Jersey this Saturday.
