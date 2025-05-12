ENTER ONLINE: Miller Lite Griddle

Some things just belong together, peanut butter and jelly, Hanz and Franz, "shmoke and a pancake", but there is absolutely nothing that tops a cold beer while you're grilling in the Summer. That's why Miller Lite is teaming up with Blackstone to bring you a Miller Lite-branded 22 inch tabletop griddle from one of the most well-respected brands in grilling, Blackstone!

From 11:00pm on 5/12/25 to 11:59pm on 5/22/25, enter for a chance to win during this online contest. One (1) random entrant will win a Miller Lite-branded 22 inch Blackstone tabletop griddle valued at $200.00 (plus fees) courtesy of Miller Lite. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.