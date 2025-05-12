ENTER ONLINE: WDHA Presents: Ice Nine Kills Saturday, May 24th

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to WDHA Presents: Ice Nine Kills at the Wellmont Theater on Saturday, May 24th! The show is SOLD OUT, so this is your last chance to check it out.

Ice Nine Kills Presents: THE SILVER SCREAM-A-THON coming to Montclair on May 24th and 25th at The Wellmont Theater!

This two-night engagement invites fans to step into the fully immersive, horror-fueled universe of The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood in full on respective evenings, along with a selection of deep cuts and fan favorites.

Led by Spencer Charnas, Ice Nine Kills spread cavalier carnage with a knowing smile. Their densely catchy songs on their breakthrough albums, The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, propelled them to death-defying new heights. In 2022, they toured with Slipknot, and Metallica handpicked Ice Nine Kills to join them on their M72 World Tour in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Ice Nine Kills craft anthems full of passion and precision. The band’s theatrical bombast created a community of self-described “Psychos” and launched the type of pop culture lore celebrated in their songs. They make timeless and timely music, mixing metalcore, melody, and punk with power. Hard-rock-meets-horror tracks like “Hip to be Scared,” “Funeral Derangements,” “A Grave Mistake,” and “The American Nightmare” demonstrate their unapologetic fascination with fright and cult classic curiosities, unleashed with inescapable melodic hooks, heavy riffs, and clever twists of phrase.

Saturday, May 24th showcases the original soundtrack to horror metal - The Silver Scream (2018). This album mercilessly chopped down the doors, announcing Ice Nine Kills’ arrival as an unrivaled force of unnatural nature. Helpless teens, unhelpful authorities, supernatural forces, masked killers, and “final girls” abounded. Each piece focused on a different horror classic, paying loving homage to Freddy, Jason, Michael, Pennywise, and more. Joining them Saturday will be The Word Alive, The Funeral Portrait, and Melrose Avenue.

Naturally, there’s always a sequel. Sunday, May 25th showcases The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood. This album imagined a world where Charnas is the chief suspect in his fiancé’s murder. His musical and visual work with Ice Nine Kills is the primary evidence. The album expanded the lore of The Silence, a new slasher for the ages. Joining them Sunday will be Hail the Sun, TX2, and Dark Divine.

Tickets are currently sold out, but resale tickets can be found via the links below.

Click HERE to check out some pictures from the last time Ice Nine Kills came around on the Kiss of Death tour!