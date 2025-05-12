Gary Hoey on “Avalanche,” Playing With Famous Friends and 30 years of Ho Ho Hoey
It's TC and Gary Hoey's talent never ceases to amaze me. One of the most incredible players, his rock, blues virtuosity is unmatched and he is one of the nicest guys in music. I met Gary WAY BACK WHEN , when I first entered the WDHA airwaves and have been a fan ever since. Gary has 23 albums to date, his latest just released- "Avalanche" and it may be his best yet!
Gary Hoey was off the recording radar for close to six years. In this episode, he discusses suffering family loss, losing his master recordings and how coming back from even the darkest times is possible. He also gives us a few amazing riffs on guitar. Gary's new release "Avalanche" features members of his family and the legendary Lita Ford" and Gary discusses their incredible chemistry working together and what it's been like to tour with "Lou Gramm's All Stars" . I got tears in my eyes during this interview and as soon as Gary started playing, joy in my face. That's what music does. Oh and we talk about THIRTY YEARS of the "Ho Ho Hoey" Christmas experience too and new holiday tunes.
Check out the video for "Avalanche" and Gary's amazing "young" backing band- WOWZA!
