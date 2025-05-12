Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Pearl Jam Releases EP with Songs Featured on ‘The Last of Us’

Pearl Jam has released a surprise EP containing songs featured in the HBO series The Last of Us. The EP features four songs: the studio versions of “Future Days” and…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs on stage as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, in Hyde Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pearl Jam has released a surprise EP containing songs featured in the HBO series The Last of Us.

The EP features four songs: the studio versions of "Future Days" and "All Or None," along with "Future Days (Live from Ohana Festival)" and "Present Tense (Redux)." Along with the EP, Pearl Jam released the music video below for "Future Days."


The Last of Us EP is available for streaming and download here. Meanwhile, the Ten Club Shop is offering members the chance to order the EP as a limited edition 12" vinyl. Complete details can be found at Shop.PearlJam.com.

Peter Frampton Joins Pearl Jam on Stage

In other PJ news: Peter Frampton made a surprise appearance during the band's May 8 show in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena.

In fan-shot footage that can be seen here, Eddie Vedder gave Frampton a lovely introduction and began by saying, "Growing up, this gentleman is someone we looked up to. Before the Ramones, some of our guitar heroes -- Jimmy Page and Pete Townshend -- he was right up there. He was one of the reasons you loved live records. And later, we decided to release bootlegs because of his influence."

Vedder continued, "He's such an incredible human being on top of it. It is our honor, because, at this point, he's become a good friend of the group. He's recorded with Mike [McCready] and Matt Cameron, and we get to play with him tonight, and we're very, very honored to welcome Mr. Peter Frampton."

After the roaring applause and before performing "Black," Vedded added, "Something that most people do not know: this song was named after the color of his famous Les Paul guitar."

Pearl Jam
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Rob Thomas Kicks Off 25-City Solo Tour with Son Playing Lead Guitar
MusicRob Thomas Kicks Off 25-City Solo Tour with Son Playing Lead GuitarLaura Adkins
Documentary Series Reveals How Van Halen Revolutionized Guitar Playing
MusicDocumentary Series Reveals How Van Halen Revolutionized Guitar PlayingLaura Adkins
Drummer Brooks Wackerman Opens Up About Journey from Bad Religion to Avenged Sevenfold
MusicDrummer Brooks Wackerman Opens Up About Journey from Bad Religion to Avenged SevenfoldLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect