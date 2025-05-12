WIN ON-AIR: Metallica on Sunday, May 25th

Listen for the James Hetfield sounder all week on The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, May 25th with Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies!

Metallica started in the early 1980s as one of the pioneers of thrash metal and are included in a group called “The Big 4” of thrash metal alongside Anthrax, Megadeth, and Slayer. Throughout their career, their music has evolved beyond exclusively thrash metal, and they have built an legacy as one of the most popular and influential musical acts of all-time.

Their first five albums are regarded as classics and have included monumental hits such as “Seek and Destroy”, “Master Of Puppets”, and “Enter Sandman”. Their tours are the stuff of legend, and the band has reached feats the majority of musical acts have never accomplished. They even played in Antarctica in 2013 and became the first band in history to perform on all seven continents of the world in a calendar year.

Metallica dropped the first single from their latest album "72 Seasons" in November 2022 entitled “Lux Aeterna” with the announcement that more music was on the way. Three more singles were released after that – “If Darkness Had A Son”, “Screaming Suicide”, and “72 Seasons”. “72 Seasons” was released in April 2023 to worldwide acclaim. They even sold tickets to a global listening party in movie theaters the day prior to the album’s scheduled release date. Mike Anthony and Mike Bufis of WDHA’s Metal with the Mikes attended this event and had a phenomenal time enjoying new Metallica songs with fellow die-hard fans.

Metallica is continuing their “M 72” tour supporting the album with the same touring format established in the summer of 2023. The band is only performing Fridays and Sundays and are changing the setlist each night. No song will be played twice in the same city. They’re taking note from classic radio “no repeat weekends”. So if you attend both nights in Philadelphia, you will hear different songs each night.

Single day tickets are on-sale on Friday, January 17th at livenation.com.

