Mammoth At Debonair Photo Dump Pt.1
Mammoth Rocked The Debonair Music Hall
Rock Friends,
It was one for the record books when Mammoth came to NJ to play for WDHA listeners for our exclusive "Mammoth For Ya' Mama" promotion. WHAT A NIGHT! The band rocked through a seven-song set, and I (TC) got to chat up Wolf for a few and have some fun with him and all of you! Thanks for the incredible energy in the room! Here is "Part 1" of our photo dump- Part 2 comes tomorrow- and get ready for a video of the show too. Don't forget to grab your tickets for the WDHA Presents Mammoth at the Wellmont Theater on November 14th- https://wellmonttheater.com
Special thanks to Debonair Music Hall for the amazing room! https://debonairmusichall.com
And a MASSIVE thanks to MAMMOTH https://mammoth.band/
For an unforgettable experience....
Photo Credit- Joe Frazz