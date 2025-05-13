Metal Tour Cut Short, Trivium Blames Bullet For My Valentine’s Matt Tuck

The big Poisoned Ascendancy Tour will wrap up early, ending after its North American shows when Matt Tuck suddenly backed out of planned international dates.

"Matt Tuck didn't want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works — don't know why," said Paolo Gregoletto

Kicking off January 26 in Cardiff, this major tour celebrated twenty years since both bands put out their breakthrough albums. Fans got to see full performances of "The Poison" and "Ascendancy."

The shutdown canceled all upcoming shows across South America and Australia into 2025. The final show will happen at North Carolina's Red Hat Amphitheater.

Things got heated when Trivium spoke out about Tuck's handling of their road crew, making things worse between these metal giants.

Swedish up-and-comers Orbit Culture opened the finished shows. New bands will step in as openers while Trivium finishes the remaining North American dates.

Each show featured both bands playing through their classic records. The tour started right as Trivium singer Matt Heafy turned 39.