Korn Makes Epic Return at Sonic Temple, Brings Back ‘Twisted Transistor’ After 6-Year Wait

At Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival on May 9 in Columbus, Ohio, Korn blasted "Twisted Transistor" into the night sky. This was their first time playing the song since 2019. It was also their first show of the year.

The band played 18 tracks, and the show started a tour that will visit 28 cities and three continents. "Twisted Transistor" comes from their platinum 2005 record, See You On The Other Side.

"Blind" thundered through the speakers first. When the last notes faded, "Freak On A Leash" made fans go wild. They also played "Got The Life" and other classic hits. Mid-show, they mashed Queen's "We Will Rock You" into "Coming Undone."

Next up, these metal giants will storm through major festivals. They'll shake the ground at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach on May 18, blast the UK's Download Festival, and ignite France's Hellfest Open Air. They'll also perform at Lollapalooza on August 1.

MetLife Stadium hosts the North American kickoff on August 27. New Jersey fans get two nights of pure intensity, with System of a Down, Polyphia, and Wisp adding fuel to the fire.

Canada catches the wave on September 17 in Ottawa. Nine wild nights will thunder through Quebec City, Montreal, and Vancouver. French metal masters Gojira and the UK's Loathe will set the stage ablaze each night.

The final notes will ring out at Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, on October 4. First, they'll tear across eight European nations from June 3 to June 28.

The night's set burned through hits like "Here To Stay" and "Start The Healing." A three-punch encore knocked out "Rotting In Vain," "Good God," and "Freak On A Leash," leaving fans stunned.