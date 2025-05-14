Six Flags Great Adventure Snags Fourth Place in U.S. News 2025 Best Theme Park Rankings

Six Flags Great Adventure shot up to fourth place in U.S. News & World Report's 2025 theme park rankings, surpassing industry giants Disney World and Universal Studios. The Jackson Township park made waves in the annual list.

Thrill-seekers flock to the park's 66 attractions. The white-knuckle rides, Medusa, Nitro, and El Toro draw crowds year-round. This year brings The Flash, North America's first super boomerang coaster, to the mix. The Flash replaces the previous speed-demon coaster, Kingda Ka.

"Entertainment options abound here with a range of shows and live entertainment available throughout the season. Six Flags Great Adventure offers dance festivals, star-spangled nights, Summerbration celebrations during the summer months, and its own Oktoberfest," said U.S. News & World Report to app.com.

Just 25 miles from Trenton, visitors can stay at the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa. The hotel connects to a wild 350-acre safari zone where 1,200 animals roam free, bringing six continents to New Jersey.

Pennsylvania parks swept the top three spots. West Mifflin's Kennywood claimed the crown, while Knoebels in Elysburg and Hersheypark in Hershey took second and third.

Gates open March through December, with weekend-only schedules in spring and fall. Next door, Hurricane Harbor splashes with water slides, a wave pool, and the action-packed Splash Island boasting 50 water features.

Orlando's Walt Disney World settled for fifth, with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in sixth. The top 10 wrapped up with Universal Orlando, Dollywood, Legoland Florida, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.