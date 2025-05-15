Contests
Mammoth at Debonair – Photo Dump Pt. 2

It’s TC and here is Part 2 of our WDHA/Mammoth For Ya’ Mama listener exclusive at Debonair Music Hall- As you can see the fans were out in FULL FORCE…

Terrie Carr
Photo Credit Joe Hughes

Check out some highlights from the show and our Mammoth Photo Dump Pt. 1 Gallery here- https://wdhafm.com/2025/05/13/mammoth-at-debonair-photo-dump-pt-1/

Setlist

Another Celebration At The End Of The World

You're To Blame

Epiphany

Distance

Take A Bow

Don't Back Down

Q&A Hang with Wolf

The End

MASSIVE THANKS to Mammoth

Wolfgang Van Halen- Guitars/Lead Vocals

Frank Sidoris- Guitar - Backing Vocals

Jon Jourdan- Guitar- Backing Vocals

Garrett Whitlock- Drums

Ronnie Ficarro- Bass - Backing Vocals

Special Thanks to Debonair Music Hall https://debonairmusichall.com

https://mammoth.band

Photo Credit Joe Hughes

DebonairMammoth
Terrie CarrWriter
Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
