Mammoth at Debonair – Photo Dump Pt. 2
It's TC and here is Part 2 of our WDHA/Mammoth For Ya' Mama listener exclusive at Debonair Music Hall- As you can see the fans were out in FULL FORCE and ready to rock. Band photos, fan photos, Photo Credit - Joe Frazz for capturing the event.
Setlist
Another Celebration At The End Of The World
You're To Blame
Epiphany
Distance
Take A Bow
Don't Back Down
Q&A Hang with Wolf
The End
MASSIVE THANKS to Mammoth
Wolfgang Van Halen- Guitars/Lead Vocals
Frank Sidoris- Guitar - Backing Vocals
Jon Jourdan- Guitar- Backing Vocals
Garrett Whitlock- Drums
Ronnie Ficarro- Bass - Backing Vocals
Special Thanks to Debonair Music Hall https://debonairmusichall.com