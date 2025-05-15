Nine Inch Nails: Details on Their New Future Ruins Festival

Contests
Music group Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross appear at the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California on August 09, 2024.
Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Disney

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have announced a new festival called Future Ruins.

On the festival's website, Future Ruins is described as "a first-of-its-kind music festival: a day-long event where the world’s most influential film and television composers step out from behind the screen and onto the stage."

The festival itself is taking place on November 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. Its lineup is a very diverse selection of some of the best film and television composers. In addition to Reznor and Ross, the festival also features Cristobal Tapia De Veer, Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow, Danny Elfman, Claudio Simonetti's Goblin, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Isobel Waller-Bridge, John Carpenter, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Mark Mothersbaugh, Questlove, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Tamar-Kali, Terence Blanchard, and Volker Bertelmann AKA Hauschka.

 

Many of the composers participating in Future Ruins rarely perform their music live and onstage, so the festival will allow film and television score enthusiasts to experience some of their favorite pieces in a whole new way.

Tickets for Future Ruins go on sale on Wednesday, May 21, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Complete ticket and festival details are available at FutureRuins.com.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
