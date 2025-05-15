Nine Inch Nails: Details on Their New Future Ruins Festival

Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have announced a new festival called Future Ruins.



On the festival's website, Future Ruins is described as "a first-of-its-kind music festival: a day-long event where the world’s most influential film and television composers step out from behind the screen and onto the stage."



The festival itself is taking place on November 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center. Its lineup is a very diverse selection of some of the best film and television composers. In addition to Reznor and Ross, the festival also features Cristobal Tapia De Veer, Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow, Danny Elfman, Claudio Simonetti's Goblin, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Isobel Waller-Bridge, John Carpenter, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Mark Mothersbaugh, Questlove, Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe, Tamar-Kali, Terence Blanchard, and Volker Bertelmann AKA Hauschka.