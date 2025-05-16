Contests
Buckcherry – 5 Of Their Coolest Covers

Terrie Carr

Josh Todd of Buckcherry getting naked in studio!

Photo Credit- Joe Frazz

Buckcherry Is Coming To Starland Ballroom

Terrie Carr here and we have a Buckcherry/WDHA show coming to Starland Ballroom on July 18th - Grab your tickets here- https://www.starlandballroom.com- and let the party begin.

Buckcherry Covers Are Amazing

Buckcherry always delivers. One of rock's most energetic, over the top party bands, Josh Todd has a killer way of delivering a song. They also do AMAZING covers, and while they may be best know for "I Don't Care- Say F It" - the Icona Pop cover- (although they just called it- "I Love It"!) - the band spans genres, decades and sounds with a variety of really awesome cover tunes. Check out 5 of my favorites below!

Buckcherry 7-18-25_Featured

Buckcherry Covers Bryan Adams- Summer of '69

Buckcherry Covers Deep Purple- Highway Star

Buckcherry Covers NIN- Head Like A Hole

Buckcherry Covers Kenny Loggins- Footloose

Buckcherry Covers The Rolling Stones- Beast Of Burden

Join us at Starland for a killer night of "party rock" with Josh and the band! Love these guys too, amazing people.

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.
