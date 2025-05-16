Buckcherry – 5 Of Their Coolest Covers
Buckcherry Covers Are Amazing
Buckcherry always delivers. One of rock's most energetic, over the top party bands, Josh Todd has a killer way of delivering a song. They also do AMAZING covers, and while they may be best know for "I Don't Care- Say F It" - the Icona Pop cover- (although they just called it- "I Love It"!) - the band spans genres, decades and sounds with a variety of really awesome cover tunes. Check out 5 of my favorites below!
Buckcherry Covers Bryan Adams- Summer of '69
Buckcherry Covers Deep Purple- Highway Star
Buckcherry Covers NIN- Head Like A Hole
Buckcherry Covers Kenny Loggins- Footloose
Buckcherry Covers The Rolling Stones- Beast Of Burden
Join us at Starland for a killer night of "party rock" with Josh and the band! Love these guys too, amazing people.
Terrie Carr