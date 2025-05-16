Contests
WDHA’s Brews with the Band: Soraia – Friday June 6th

WDHA has your chance to win your way into an exclusive acoustic performance with Soraia at Diamond Spring Brewing Co.

WDHA & Diamond Spring Brewing Co. present Brews with the Band! Enjoy an intimate acoustic performance with one of your favorite bands while sipping some high-end, DELICIOUS locally brewed beer.

Philly rockers Soraia swing by on Friday, June 6th. Zou Zou and company are basically DHA family at this point, and we can't wait to start this new series off right. And the ONLY way to check this out is to win your way in. Mike Anthony will have your chance to win a pair of passes the week of May 19th, but you can enter below NOW for an additional chance to win.

The performance starts at 1:00pm, so make sure you get to Diamond Spring Brewing Co. (50 Broadway in Denville) with enough time to grab your brews beforehand.

Check out the first set of photos from WDHA's Mammoth For Ya Mama EXCLUSIVE event HERE.

From 1:05pm on 5/16/25 to 11:59pm on 5/26/25, enter online for a chance to win a pair of tickets (2) to WDHA's Brews with the Band with Soraia on Friday, June 6th, courtesy of WDHA. Twenty (20) entrants will be randomly selected. From 6:00am to 10:00am from 5/19/25 to 5/23/25, call 973-292-1055 to enter this on-air contest. Five (5) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to WDHA's Brews with the Band with Soraia on Friday, June 6th, courtesy of WDHA. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

