ENTER ONLINE: Slightly Stoopid

Slightly Stoopid is a reggae/punk/rock band that was formed in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California by three teenage friends, Miles Doughty, Kyle McDonald, and Adam Bausch in 1994. Bradley Nowell, the lead singer of Sublime, overheard the band performing one day as he was staying in the Doughty family’s rehabilitation program. Soon after discovering the band, Nowell signed them to Skunk Records.

Since Slightly Stoopid’s young discovery, they have gone on to release nine studio albums and four live albums. Some of their singles include the songs “2 A.M.,” “Top of the World,” and “The Prophet.” Slightly Stoopid has been busy having gone on sixteen tours since their beginning, performing with people such as Snoop Dogg, the Dave Matthews Band, Dirty Heads, Pepper, and Sublime.

Eventually they headlined their own tour in 2008 and have performed in popular festivals like Coachella. The band’s latest album is called Everyday Life, Everyday People and it was released in 2018. Aside from creating and performing music, Slightly Stoopid has done collaborations with Stay Up Movement, Black Flys Eyewear, and Buzzrock Brewing Co.

