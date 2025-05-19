ENTER ONLINE: Slightly Stoopid
WDHA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Slightly Stoopid with special guest Iration at the Stone Pony Summer Stage on Sunday, June 22nd, a part of the North To Shore Festival!
Slightly Stoopid is a reggae/punk/rock band that was formed in the Ocean Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California by three teenage friends, Miles Doughty, Kyle McDonald, and Adam Bausch in 1994. Bradley Nowell, the lead singer of Sublime, overheard the band performing one day as he was staying in the Doughty family’s rehabilitation program. Soon after discovering the band, Nowell signed them to Skunk Records.
Since Slightly Stoopid’s young discovery, they have gone on to release nine studio albums and four live albums. Some of their singles include the songs “2 A.M.,” “Top of the World,” and “The Prophet.” Slightly Stoopid has been busy having gone on sixteen tours since their beginning, performing with people such as Snoop Dogg, the Dave Matthews Band, Dirty Heads, Pepper, and Sublime.
Eventually they headlined their own tour in 2008 and have performed in popular festivals like Coachella. The band’s latest album is called Everyday Life, Everyday People and it was released in 2018. Aside from creating and performing music, Slightly Stoopid has done collaborations with Stay Up Movement, Black Flys Eyewear, and Buzzrock Brewing Co.
From 12:00am on 5/19/25 to 11:59pm on 5/25/25, enter for a chance to win during this online contest. Three (3) random entrants will win a pair of tickets (2) to see Slightly Stoopid with special guest Iration at the Stone Pony Summer Stage valued at $56.00 each (plus fees) courtesy of North To Shore. Must be at least 18 years old and legal residents of the United States. Unless otherwise specified, listeners are eligible to win in station’s contests; a prize valued under $600 only once every seven (7) days and a prize valued at $600 or more, only once every thirty (30) days. Only one winner per household (whether related or not) is permitted in any contest. Otherwise, WDHA's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.