LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 19: (L-R) Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend from The Who attend the Music Walk Of Fame Founding Stone Unveiling at The Jazz Cafe on November 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Today is The Who mastermind Pete Townshend's birthday. Such an incredible musician! We say Happy Birthday Pete Townshend with some great Who songs with his vocals.

Pete Townshend wrote the famous lyric, “I hope I die before I get old.” It’s a great moment in The Who’s “My Generation.” Well, despite drug use and alcohol consumption, Pete Townshend is celebrating his 80th birthday today! And no, that doesn’t make him old. It just makes him a better musician, more knowledgeable, and a master song composer.

The Who is still rocking out – headed out on their North American Fairwell tour with a stop at Prudential Center here in New Jersey. And you know it’s going to be an epic event. Pete, Roger and company know how to put on a good show every time, and I for one am so looking forward to this concert.

What are they going to play? Well, that’s always the question, isn’t it? The Who always has a good mix of fan favorites, big hits, and deep cuts, too. I’m sure this tour will be no different.

I wanted to take a look at some songs that Pete sings that would be cool to hear live. But before I get to that, this quote about his bandmates in The Who was pretty cool……check it out!

"I couldn't have had better men beside me. I couldn't have. In fact, if we'd have been four arty-farty art students who all thought like I did, it would have been a complete mess. I just used to kind of walk around with my arty ideas and the rest of them got on with the job because I was a deep thinker, I smoked pot and listened to R&B records. But that moment of uniting what I'd been taught at art school and suddenly realizing that this little R&B band had this potential to make this extraordinary noise."

Let’s check out songs from The Who to rock on Pete Townshend’s Birthday!

EMINENCE FRONT - Pete's vocals work so well on this one. Edgy, Brooding and just perfect for such a unique song!

BLUE, RED, AND GREY - Such an interesting song with a ukulele throughout, but Pete's vocals take center stage. So different, unique and cool!

A LEGAL MATTER - An older classic. I can't picture anyone else singing this. It just sounds perfect for Pete's voice! A different and interesting tune!

I CAN'T REACH YOU - This one is upbeat, yet has a dark overtone to it. Such an interesting tone and great vocals by Pete!