Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zandt on The Bands New Collection, Gary’s Final Show and Being Ronnie’s Little Brother

Lynyrd Skynyrd Has A New Release Coming on 6/27 “Lynyrd Skynyrd Celebrating 50 Years Live At The Ryman” is released on June 27th, and Johnny Van Zandt gives me the…

Terrie Carr
Photo Credit- Vector Tour Marketing

Lynyrd Skynyrd Has A New Release Coming on 6/27

"Lynyrd Skynyrd Celebrating 50 Years Live At The Ryman" is released on June 27th, and Johnny Van Zandt gives me the scoop!

It's Terrie Carr, and Johnny is one of the greatest guests, always open, fun and a rock and roll storyteller, I was thrilled to catch up with him on the new Skynyrd Collection, Gary Rossington's final show, special guests, and what it was like being the little bro of the legendary Ronnie Van Zandt. I view Johnny as a legend as well, carrying on the Skynyrd legacy since 1987 and recruiting fans from 8 to 80 along the way.

The Track Listing Is....And The Special Guests Are....

How hard is it to pick your favorite Skynyrd tunes? HARD...there are so many brilliant songs, but this collection highlights the "must-hears" and features guest appearances from Jellyroll, Brent Smith from Shinedown, Guitarist Marcus King, John Osborne from the country duo The Osborne Brothers, and Johnny's brother Donnie Van Zandt from 38. Special and Van Zandt.

Here Ya Go......

  • 1. What’s Your Name
  • 2. Workin’ for MCA (ft. John Osborne)- Country duo the Osbourne brothers 
  • 3. You Got That Right
  • 4. I Know A Little
  • 5. Down South Jukin
  • 6. That Smell
  • 7. Cry for the Bad Man
  • 8. Saturday Night Special (ft. Marcus King)
  • 9. Tuesday’s Gone (ft. Jelly Roll)
  • 10. Red White and Blue (ft. Donnie Van Zant)
  • 11. Simple Man (ft. Brent Smith)
  • 12. Gimme Three Steps
  • 13. Call Me the Breeze
  • 14. Sweet Home Alabama
  • 15. Freebird
  • 16. Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary

Check Out The Video With Jellyroll We Discussed

Lynyrd Skynyrd Hits New Jersey

With a show at The Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on May 30th- Grab your tickets here - https://www.theoceanac.com/entertainment

And we have so many amazing memories with the band, including their headlining gig 21 years ago at WDHA's Rock The Park!

Thanks for the amazing chat Johnny- Can't wait to grab my copy of "Lynyrd Skynyrd - Celebrating 50 Years Live At The Ryman" . What a legacy. See you in AC!

