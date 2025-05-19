Metuchen’s First Weed Shop Opens With Art and Music Festival

The first legal marijuana store in Metuchen, HoneyStash Dispensary, opened for business at 700 Middlesex Avenue on May 17, 2025.

"This is a significant step in supporting our local economy by introducing a growing industry that creates jobs and supports responsible and well-regulated consumer access to cannabis," said Mayor Jonathan Busch to NJBIZ.

Set in an old bank building next to the train station, the store sits in a prime spot. Commuters can stop by easily, and it connects with nearby walking trails.

Customers will find products from twelve New Jersey growers in one place. Small farms like Brighterside, EV Family, and Neptune's Garden will stock their handmade items.

CEO Jeffrey Miller speaks from direct knowledge. "Our team has personally experienced the healing power of cannabis, and we're dedicated to guiding our customers on their own wellness journeys with products we trust," said Miller.

Doors opened at 11 a.m. with a ceremony. Music filled the air until 4:20 p.m., with beats from DJ Lord Sear and Sheik's Garage. Two food trucks served hungry visitors.

Inside, artist Alex Lloyd created a new wall painting during the event. The building showcased three outdoor pieces by Olga Muzician, plus indoor work from Jovon Dennis.

As a member of the Downtown Alliance, the store adds to the town's creative spirit. "From the moment they were awarded Metuchen's first cannabis license, the leadership has shown a desire to take their core value of community to our Downtown," said Dawn Mackey, who runs the Alliance.