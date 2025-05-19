Select NJ Half Off – Camelbeach Waterpark

Camelback Resort is a four-season destination in the Pocono Mountains, offering a variety of activities for adventure, relaxation, and family fun. In the summer, guests can visit Camelbeach—Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor waterpark—featuring over 35 water slides, rides, and attractions for all ages.

Race to Camelbeach this season for non-stop fun and exciting new additions, including the all-new Rival Racer slide, where up to eight people can race side-by-side. Zoom down high-speed slides, hang ten in the giant wave pool, or drift along the Blue Nile Adventure River—there’s something for everyone, from little splashers to thrill seekers. With special activations all summer long, a new patio area for relaxing, and affordable pricing, Camelbeach is the place to cool off, kick back, and create lasting summer memories.