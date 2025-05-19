Tommy’s Tavern Signs Deal for 9,160-Square-Foot Space at Ledgewood Commons

A new Tommy's Tavern & Tap will open at Ledgewood Commons in Morris County, New Jersey. The 9,160-square-foot eatery marks their second spot in the area.

Urban Edge Properties bought the 448,000-square-foot shopping hub at Routes 46 and 10 for $83 million last May. Urban Edge Director of Leasing Ronnie Bertrand told NJBIZ: "Ledgewood Commons has a high-demand tenant mix and we're confident that our shoppers and the greater community will embrace the addition of regional operator Tommy's Tavern."

What started as a small spot in Sea Bright by Tommy and Yvette Bonfiglio has grown into 13 spots across three states. The menu features a mix of wings, pizza, sushi, and mixed drinks.

Most spots sit in New Jersey: Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, Morris Plains, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, Edgewater, and Sea Girt. A new 6,298-square-foot spot opens this summer at Wayne Towne Center.

Big names like Walmart, Ulta, DSW, and Barnes & Noble share the shopping center. Food options include Five Guys, Chipotle, Panda Express, and Popeyes.