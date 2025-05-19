Tommy’s Tavern Signs Deal for 9,160-Square-Foot Space at Ledgewood Commons
A new Tommy's Tavern & Tap will open at Ledgewood Commons in Morris County, New Jersey. The 9,160-square-foot eatery marks their second spot in the area.
Urban Edge Properties bought the 448,000-square-foot shopping hub at Routes 46 and 10 for $83 million last May. Urban Edge Director of Leasing Ronnie Bertrand told NJBIZ: "Ledgewood Commons has a high-demand tenant mix and we're confident that our shoppers and the greater community will embrace the addition of regional operator Tommy's Tavern."
What started as a small spot in Sea Bright by Tommy and Yvette Bonfiglio has grown into 13 spots across three states. The menu features a mix of wings, pizza, sushi, and mixed drinks.
Most spots sit in New Jersey: Sea Bright, Freehold, Clifton, Bridgewater, Edison, Princeton, Morris Plains, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, Edgewater, and Sea Girt. A new 6,298-square-foot spot opens this summer at Wayne Towne Center.
Big names like Walmart, Ulta, DSW, and Barnes & Noble share the shopping center. Food options include Five Guys, Chipotle, Panda Express, and Popeyes.
The deal marks the first change since Urban Edge took over. Workers fixed up the center just before the sale went through.