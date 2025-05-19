WIN ON-AIR: Crawfish Fest 2025

Listen all week to The Morning Mic Drop with Mike Anthony from 6am to 10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Michael Arnone's 32nd Annual Crawfish Fest at the Sussex County Fairgrounds between May 30th and June 1st!

Tickets are only valid for a single day of the event, you do not need to tell us what day, as you will be on the guest list each day until you claim your tickets. Additional chance to win below!

What started as a small crawfish boil for 70 people homesick for boiled crawfish in 1989, has turned into Michael Arnone's 32nd Annual Crawfish Fest May 30th-June 1st, 2025 at The Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ. Featuring the best Music and Food that Louisiana and New Orleans has to offer. Cajun, Zydeco, Delta Blues, New Orleans R&B, Brass, Gospel and Jazz on The Main Stage and Pavilion Stage.

Order Michael Arnone's Jambalaya Mix in our online Jambalaya store. Enjoy Boiled Crawfish, Pork Sausage/Chicken Jambalaya, Crawfish Etouffee, Alligator Sausage, Po-boys (oyster, shrimp and catfish), Char Grilled Oysters, Southern Fried Chicken and the other great dishes available for sale on our Menu. Driving Directions are easy. We are less than 1 hour from NYC. No comfort Pets, Service animals trained for a specific task only. Free Parking.

Visit our stage schedule to see your personal must see’s. Our Crawfish Fest Online Store will open October 1st, 2024 to purchase all 2025 Adult Crawfish Fest Single Day, 2 Day Combo, Group, 4 day/3 nights Camping/ Admission Ticket and King Crawfish Krewe Pit Passes. If you're thinking about buying main stage pit passes, you must be 21+ to enter the pit and no chairs, food or drinks are allowed in the pit. Tickets will be available at the gate day of with kids under 14 free with parent on Saturday and Sunday only.

Tickets are on sale now at crawfishfest.com.

