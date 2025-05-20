Memorial Day Weekend is not just the unofficial start to Summer. It also kicks of grilling season. A time for Burgers, dogs, and Twinkies?

Sure, many of us like to throw just about everything on the grill. I like my hot dogs overcooked, just because. My burgers taste really good with a medium well doneness to them. Chicken? Sure…..throw it on. Heck, The side gas burner has even heated up all kinds of vegetables and fun accompaniments to the main dish.

However, one thing I haven’t tried? Dessert. Or a dessert like snack. But that might be changing this year. Especially when you have so many people online who come up with genius ideas! Ok maybe genius is too strong of a word. But……interesting food ideas? Yeah, I think that works.

So what is this new item I’m talking about grilling this season? A food blogger is on a mission to show people that the one item you need to be grilling this Summer Season is a Twinkie! And I’m definitely trying it as soon as I remove the cover from my grill.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’ll still be tossing on some burger patties and getting the hot dogs ready to go, but I need to see what this dessert treat is all about fresh off the grill.

According to the online food blogger, grilled Twinkies are the next big thing. And the way he describes them is epic! He explains that the fire does some amazing things to the snack cake which many people believe could survive the apocolopsye.

By grilling up a Twinkie instead of just eating it fresh out of the wrapper, the outside of the cake caramelizes and the cream filling becomes meltier and gooier. Then, if you’re really feeling daring and indulgent you can crank things up a notch by adding chocolate syrup or even ice cream to it!